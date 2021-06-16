Oxford’s Academic Achiever: Madeline Lovins

Madeline Lovins

Parents: Melissa and Gary Lovins

GPA: 4.10 Favorite Subject: Psychology

Plans after graduation: Go to Kalamazoo College and pursue both psychology and creative writing.

Extracurricular Activities: I play softball and piano.

Outside Interests and Hobbies: I love reading, writing, and music.

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown? I learned to further push myself and to be my own motivator.

How have you grown as an individual during your time at OHS? I have become more confident, happy, and excited about learning.

What change in the world would you make?

I’d make COVID disappear.

What advice do you have for incoming freshmen?

Relish in the little things – the best memories are made when you least expect it.

My greatest achievement so far has been:

My academic success and completing my first novel.

I look forward to contributing to my community by: Being kind and giving to all those around me.