Oxford’s Academic Achiever: Mayli Hurin

Parents: Paul and Kaussar Hurin

GPA: 4.104 Favorite Subject: Band

Plans after graduation: I plan to attend college (undecided) and study astronomy.

Extracurricular Activities: I participate in marching band, dance classes, and I join in on various clubs when I have the time.

Outside Interests and Hobbies: Art

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown? I learned taking care of myself mentally is just as important as taking care of myself physically. Naturally, everyone was under a lot of stress, but I had a tendency to just ignore it and move on. Learning to address my stress and manage it helped me moving forward.

How have you grown as an individual during your time at OHS? Freshman year I lacked confidence. I was scared to ask questions in class and admit that I was confused and I would shy away from attention. I walked with my head down in the hallways and I was overall quite quiet. Now, I am not afraid to admit when I’m wrong and I’m becoming more vocal during class. I spent years fearing my classmate’s judgment, and now I am confident in myself and my abilities. I keep my head held high.

What change in the world would you make? I would spread more positivity. There is so much chaos in the world, and while I wish there was less, the big thing I have noticed is the amount of negativity and hatred and blame being spread around as a response. A lot of these things happening are out of our control, but we have control over how we respond. Adding to the chaos and stress isn’t beneficial to anyone. It’s not much, but sometimes simply telling someone their feelings are valid, they are strong and they are loved, and that they will be ok can make a huge difference in their life.

What advice do you have for incoming freshmen? Push yourself academically, join clubs, do sports, but know your limits. Don’t bite off more than you can chew.

Being a well-rounded student is important, but in my opinion, being happy and as stress-free as possible is much more important.

My greatest achievement so far has been:

Knowingly creating a positive impact on people’s lives. Ever since I was a kid, all I wanted to do was make people happy. Knowing that I was actually able to do that and make some people’s lives better means the whole world to me. Nothing else I have achieved could compare to that to me.

I look forward to contributing to my community by:

Volunteering my time to help in various ways when I can, and by being a warm and welcoming spirit that spreads love and hope to those around me.