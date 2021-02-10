Oxford’s Academic Achiever: Nolan Kutchey

Nolan Kutchey

Parents: Erin and Michael Kutchey

GPA: 4.167 Favorite Subject: Chemistry

Plans after graduation: To attend a 4-year university, majoring in the biological sciences with a pre-med focus. My goal is to then attend medical school and pursue anesthesiology.

Extracurricular Activities: Varsity Baseball, Varsity Tennis, National Honor Society, HOSA, LINK Crew, Baseball Coach

Outside Interests and Hobbies: Baseball, Tennis, Spikeball, Physical Fitness, Mountain Biking, Traveling, Video Games, Puzzles, and going to Amusement Parks

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown? The shutdown taught me to focus on the positive, to be resiliant and grateful and to just roll with things. I learned to cherish the people around me and take advantage of the opportunities to assist others.

How have you grown as an individual during your time at OHS? My time as an IB Diploma Candidate has made me more open-minded, confident to assume leadership roles, and organized. I’ve learned to advocate for myself, have better time management and strengthened my communication skills with peers and adults.

What change in the world would you make? Help heal the division in today’s world. Particularly in our nation, social, cultural and religious factors are dividing us, and without change, will pull America apart.

What advice do you have for incoming freshmen? Get involved in extracurriculars with friends and always ask questions. There are so many awesome teachers, academic paths and programs to try at OHS, so definitely explore every option to find the best path for you.

My greatest achievement so far has been: Has been earning the Michigan Seal of Biliteracy in Mandarin.

I look forward to contributing to my community by: Continuing to tutor, teaching baseball fundamentals and life skills to children and volunteering with multiple organizations including my favorite, Easterseals Michigan.