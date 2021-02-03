Oxford’s Academic Achiever: Sophie Boglaev

Sophie Boglaev

Parents: Kara and Alex Boglaev

GPA: 4.089

Favorite Subject: Chemistry

Plans after graduation: Undecided on college but planning on majoring in biochemistry, and continuing on to pharmaceutical development.

Extracurricular Activities: Marching band, ballet

Outside Interests and Hobbies:

Baking, reading, playing french horn

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown: I like having time to pursue hobbies and organize my space, and I’m able to keep myself motivated and on track with online school.

How have you grown as an individual during your time at OHS?

I’ve been able to make friends and establish connections with teachers, find my identity, and discover the direction I want to take in life.

What change in the world would you make?

Reducing pollution

What advice do you have for incoming freshmen?

Work hard, but follow your interests, and take some fun classes. High school can be difficult but having classes that interest you can make it so much better.

My greatest achievement so far has been: Receiving the departmental awards for science and English language arts.

I look forward to contributing to my community by: Using my education to contribute to the world of science and medicine.