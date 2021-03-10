Oxford’s Academic Achievers: Matthew Wolfe

Matthew Wolfe

Parents: Tamra and Troy Wolfe

GPA: 4.2 Favorite Subject: Math

Plans after graduation: Attend a university and major in aerospace engineering.

Extracurricular Activities: Soccer and Lacrosse

Outside Interests and Hobbies: Snowboarding and golf

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown? How a healthy lifestyle can improve life.

How have you grown as an individual during your time at OHS? I have grown into a determined, advantageous, and ambitious leader.

What change in the world would you make?

Climate Change

What advice do you have for incoming freshmen?

Savor your years at oxford high school because it flies by.

My greatest achievement so far has been: Maintaining good grades while playing two varsity sports.

I look forward to contributing to my community by: Delivering food to those in need.

