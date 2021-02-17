Oxford’s Academic Achievers: Seth Palmer



Parents: Kent Palmer, Tiffant Palmer

GPA: 4.119 Favorite Subject: Calculus

Plans after graduation: Major in Biomedical Engineering and Pre-Med

Extracurricular Activities: Soccer, Cello, Piano, HOSA- Future Health Professionals, Boy Scouts, NHS

Outside Interests and Hobbies: Board games, video games, trading card games, card games, strategy games, reading

What did you learn about yourself during lockdown? That I don’t mind quarantine that much.

How have you grown as an individual during your time at OHS? I’ve gotten taller. On a more serious note, I have become more independent, more aware of the different problems and issues that affect modern society, the different views surrounding those problems, and how people react to those problems through the formation of their own opinions and biases that shapes their decision making processes.

What change in the world would you make? The creation of a utopian society that is not secretly a dystopian society.

What advice do you have for incoming freshmen? It isn’t that bad if you don’t think its bad. Perception accounts for a large part of how events affect us.

My greatest achievement so far has been: Either National Merit Semifinalist or a 1550 on my SAT

I look forward to contributing to my community by: Going into the medical field and paying my taxes.