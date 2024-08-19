Oxford’s Ardelan wins national award at Daughters of the American Revolution Continental Congress

WASHINGTON, DC — Suzanne Ardelan was honored by the national Daughters of the American Revolution with the prestigious Evelyn Cole Peters Award during the DAR 133rd Continental Congress in Washington, D.C. in June.

Ardelan, a resident of Oxford for the past 32 years, was the national winner for American Fiber Arts, Needlepoint. She is a member of the Joan Crawford Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution based in Almont.

Also in attendance were Bonnie Rathburg, Susan Meyer, Jennifer Kerry and Debbie Mick, members of the John Crawford Chapter. The chapter includes residents from Lapeer, Oakland and Macomb counties.

“As first time Continental Congress attendees we are thrilled with the event and our opportunity to celebrate with Suzanne,” said Mick.

Chapter members also participated in Opening Night Ceremony, Business Sessions, Education Awards Night, Units Overseas Committee Luncheon and International Shopping Bazaar, Sparkle in Service Night, Registrar General’s Forum, Chaplain and Historian Generals’ Forum, and tours of the city.

More than 4,000 members of the Daughters of the American Revolution convened for the 133rd Continental Congress, the latest gathering of the longstanding service organization’s annual meeting, which consisted of business sessions, committee meetings, and social functions, and was topped off with formal evening ceremonies at which national DAR award winners were honored.