Oxford’s Cypher receives appointment to U.S. Naval Academy

Last Thursday United States Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) had a special ceremony and reception in Howell to celebrate the nine future Cadets and Midshipmen who have been appointed to U.S. Service Academies, including Oxford High School senior Jared Cypher.

According to a press release from Slotkin’s office, because the application and nomination process began in the fall of 2022, prior to Congressional redistricting, the students come from across the former 8th Congressional District (Ingham, Livingston, and North Oakland Counties). Six of them will be headed to the U.S. Air Force Academy, two will attend the U.S. Naval Academy, and one will enroll at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

According to Mona Shand from Slotkin’s office, “Jared told our board that it has always been his dream to attend the United States Naval Academy, and he has worked incredibly hard to make that dream a reality. Jared is the middle of three children, and the son of a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He plans to study operations research and hopes to minor in Chinese, which he has already studied for seven years. Jared plays varsity soccer and lacrosse, serves as a mentor for younger students in the community, and is a member of the National Honors Society.

“In the wake of the mass shooting that took the lives of four students at his high school in November 2021, Jared and a group of his classmates started a non-profit organization to help other communities affected by school shootings.”

Each Congressional office is invited to nominate up to 10 candidates each year, per open vacancy, at the U.S. Service Academies which include the U.S. Military Academy, Naval Academy, Coast Guard Academy, Merchant Marine Academy and Air Force Academy. In collaboration with her Service Academy Advisory Panel, a review board made up of district veterans, Slotkin’s office reviewed candidates, and put forward the names of the top candidates to the U.S. service academies.

Cutlines: photos courtesy of US Rep Slotkin’s office

OHS Senior Jared Cypher