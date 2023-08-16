Oxford’s First Responder Festival

The first, First Responder Festival held last Friday night in Seymour Lake Township Park was a hit with kids and adults. The community was invited to look at Oxford Township Fire Department and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office vehicles. Kids were able to climb through shiny red fire engines as well as a dark, black SWAT vehicle. Here, Wyleigh the comfort dog at the All for Oxford Resiliency Center takes time to get some love from Mava, 2 and Sklar Jones, 4. Wyleigh’s handler is Jamie Ayers. For more photos please see below. Photos by D. Rush