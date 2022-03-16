Oxford’s FIRST robotic team back in action

By Morgan Kindermann

Student Writer

Oxford High School’s FIRST robotics competition team, Team 2137 The Oxford RoboCats competed last Friday and Saturday at the FIRST in Michigan Rochester District Event at Stoney Creek High School. Two students, Alexsandra Foster and Wyatt Ashley, won the Dean’s List Award and the team made it to the quarterfinals with their robot.

Students who obtain the Dean’s List Award status are “amazing examples” of student leaders who have brought about increased awareness of FIRST and its mission to their communities and teams. Winning this award now qualifies Foster and Ashley to compete against other Dean’s List Award winners from other district and regional events at the Michigan State Championship at Saginaw Valley State University, April 13-16.

Out of 39 teams that competed at Rochester, Team 2137 placed 18th in qualifying matches and, during alliance selection, were chosen by the captain of the number seven alliance Team 1, The Juggernauts, from Pontiac. They both chose Team 8728, the Argonauts, from Troy to compete with them on their alliance. The alliance’s two quarterfinals matches ended in losses.

“Some things happened that were out of our control,” said Preston Cupler the Primary Driver for the team. “But, I feel like there is a lot of room for improvement. I hope we are able to make changes by Bellville.”

The Oxford RoboCats next district qualifying competition will be at Belleville High School in Belleville on March 24-26.