‘Oxford’s Got Talent’ show now accepting entries

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

OXFORD TWP. – Oxford students have talent and four high school students want to showcase that talent while raising funds for mental health assistance.

The “Oxford’s Got Talent” show will be on Jan. 24 at Oxford High School, and the student-led Mind Matters Company is now accepting entries for the show. Oxford students in elementary through high school are welcome to submit entries by 3 p.m. Dec. 15.

Oxford High School students Ava Bailey, Caitlyn Ivory, Abby Snable and Courtney Unruh started the nonprofit Mind Matters Company last year.

“The connection between the talent show and our nonprofit, Mind Matters, is so that we can connect our community in a fun activity,” Bailey said. “The purpose of it is so we can educate people on mental health and we also fundraise money that we can send out to other schools that have been affected by gun violence to help them with their mental health efforts.”

Mind Matters Company “is focused on raising money to send to organizations to allow them to help people impacted by gun violence and to facilitate community bonding events,” Bailey said. “On Wednesday, Jan. 24, we are hosting a district-wide Talent Show for Elementary through High School students in Oxford to participate in as a way to raise money for our nonprofit and act as a community bonding event as well.

Mind Matters Company will host Oxford’s Got Talent in the Oxford High School auditorium. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m.

Ivory, Snable, Bailey and Unruh aim to raise money through the talent show for their nonprofit to donate to the 42 Strong Foundation.

Students must send a video or picture of their artwork, or act by 3 p.m. Dec. 15 using the QR code on the flyer or send an email with the submission to mindmatterscompany988@gmail.com.

Those selected to participate you will receive an email by Dec. 18 on how to proceed next, Bailey said.

The high school lobby will house paintings and any other creations students submit to be judged, and the auditorium will be opened to performers, such as singers, dancers, magicians.

Tickets are $5 to enter and audience members will vote on their favorite art and acts throughout the night. Bailey says guests should bring $1 bills because they can vote more than once.

“Winners will be announced at the end of the night and receive a prize! So, participate and come see this talent show in January and see what talent Oxford’s got to offer,” Bailey said.