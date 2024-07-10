Oxford’s Katie Scotti to race for Soapbox world championship this month

Soapbox racer Katie Scotti, 11, is set to represent Michigan by competing against racers from across the United States and the world for the FirstEnergy All-American Soapbox Derby world championship in Akron, Ohio.

Scotti earned her position in the race by winning the stock division at St. Johns Local Race on June 9. She is one of 18 all-star stock qualifiers this year, and one of 54 qualifies, according to All-American Soapbox Derby’s website.

Scotti will now compete against 60 competitors from the United States, Canada, Germany, Philippines, Australia and Japan. Race week is July 14 through July 21, with the world championship races on July 20.

Scotti will enter sixth grade at St. Joseph Catholic School in Lake Orion this fall.

For more details, visit https://aasbd.soapboxderby.org. – J.G.