Oxford’s McArthur, Bigelow win cross country Jamboree 3

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Senior Alex McArthur and Mallory Bigelow led the Oxford High School Cross Country teams with first place finishes during the third finished the third OAA Red Jamboree at Clintonwood Park last Thursday.

McArthur took first place in the boys varsity race in the time of 15:27.50, helping the Wildcats finish in third place with 71 points.

The top five runners also included senior James Cusick in second place in the time of 15:32.90; junior Cayden Canham, 16th, 16:54.90; senior Jack Dysarz, 24th, 17:16.50; and freshman Brady Bigelow, 31st, 17:42.20.

Clarkston finished in first place with 32 points; Troy, second, 60; Lake Orion, fourth, 77; Rochester Adams, fifth, 128; and Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 169.

The boys JV team finished in fourth place with 126 points. The top five runners were junior Matthew Buchanan in 23rd place in the time of 18:49.60; sophomore Miles Holt, 30th, 19:04.30; junior Emmanuel Roque-Bocangera, 36th, 19:10.30; sophomore Justin Butkiewicz, 41st, 19:28.70; and sophomore Ryan Obry, 43rd, 19:31.60.

Clarkston finished in first place with 24 points; Troy, second, 32; Rochester Adams, third, 77; Oxford, fourth, 126; Lake Orion, fifth, 140; and Birmingham Seaholm, sixth, 166.

The girls varsity team finished in third place with 78 points with Bigelow finishing in first place in the time of 18:14.80.

The top five runners also included senior Taylor Brodeur in third place in the time of 18:46.50; junior Laila Bodell, 19th, 20:30.80; senior Jamie Patterson, 26th, 20:59; and senior Rebecca Secord, 29th, 21:17.50.

Clarkston tied with Rochester Adams for first place with 57 points; Troy, fourth, 83; Birmingham Seaholm, fifth, 92; and Lake Orion, sixth, 104.

The girls JV team finished in sixth place with 123 points. The top five runners were sophomore Morgan Hoyt in 14th place in the time of 22:39.20; sophomore Siena Lewis, 17th, 22:55.60; junior Cheyenne Jasper, 26th, 23:16; junior Madelyn Smith, 34th, 23:33.40; and sophomore Lilyanna Lewiston, 47th, 24:14.90.

Clarkston finished in first place with 34 points; Troy, second, 64; Rochester Adams, third, 75; Lake Orion, fourth, 88; and Birmingham Seaholm, 114.

The Wildcats compete in the the MHSAA Division 1 Cross Country Regional 8 race this Friday at Clintonwood Park.

Teams at the MHSAA Division 1 Cross Country Regional 8 meet are Avondale, Bloomfield Hills, Clarkston, Lake Orion, Oxford, Rochester, Rochester Adams, Sterling Heights, Sterling Heights Stevenson, Stoney Creek, Troy, Troy Athens, Utica Ford, Warren Cousino, Warren Mott, Waterford Kettering and Waterford Mott.

The boys varsity race at 3 p.m., girls varsity race at 3:40 p.m.; boys PROM race at 4:15 p.m.; and girls PROM race at 4:50 p.m. Awards are at 5:30 p.m. – W.P.