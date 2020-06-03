Oxford’s Top 25: Maeghan Kroon

Student’s Name: Maeghan Kroon

Parents and/or Guardian: Sharon and Ned Kroon

GPA: 4.173 Favorite Subject: Biology

Plans after Graduation: I will be attending Grand Valley State University to study clinical exercise science and pursue a masters in athletic training.

Extracurricular Activities: Track and field; Environmental Club; National Honor Society

Outside Interests or Hobbies: Reading, listening to music

When I think of the future I’m . . . Working with a collegiate team in athletic training

How have you grown as an individual during your years at OHS? I have grown in my academic abilities as well as in my personal self to become more outgoing and understanding

What change in the world would you make? I just want people to be nicer

What advice do you have for incoming Freshman? To talk to as many people as possible and experience everything that they can

My greatest achievement so far has been. . . Planning the 3 annual blood drives and being able to sign up 100 students in one drive and being able to save so many lives

I look forward to contributing to my community by . . . Guiding the future generations in any way possible