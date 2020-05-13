Oxford’s Top 25: Peyton Krajcarski

Student’s Name: Peyton Krajcarski
Parents and/or Guardian: Heather Krajcarski-Hunt
GPA: 4.2
Favorite Subject: IB Biology HL
Plans after Graduation: College/University – Undergrad and Grad Degrees
Extracurricular Activities: Varsity Volleyball and Lacrosse
Outside Interests or Hobbies: Beach volleyball, Calligraphy, Friends and Family
When I think of the future I’m . . . Doing successful and innovative research.
How have you grown as an individual during your years at OHS? I have become more aware of issues in and out of school and becoming more proactive in everything I do.
What change in the world would you make? Environmental Awareness – Awareness in General
What advice do you have for incoming Freshman? Challenge yourself – Try your best
My greatest achievement so far has been. . . Being VP of NHS
I look forward to contributing to my community by . . . Innovating technology and medicine for future generations.