Oxford’s Top 25: Scott Masterson

Student’s Name: Scott Masterson
Parents: Craig and Liz Masterson
GPA: 4.235 Favorite Subject: IB Physics
Plans after Graduation: Might run in college, hoping to go to University or Chicago, was accepted into The University of Michigan’s Engineering program.
Extracurricular Activities: Track, Cross Country, Musical
Outside Interests or Hobbies: Running, Guitar, Singing
When I think of the future I’m . . . Living near or in a large city and owning a business.
How have you grown as an individual during your years at OHS? I’ve learned better time management and an able to be involved in a bunch of things.
What change in the world would you make? Every day just being positive around others makes a difference.
What advice do you have for incoming Freshman? Plan ahead on the classes you plan on taking.
My greatest achievement so far has been. . . Being able to balance being a student, athlete, and involved in music and NHS.
I look forward to contributing to my community by . . . Having a positive impact and serving the community through NHS.
