Oxford’s Top 25: Scott Masterson

Student’s Name: Scott Masterson

Parents: Craig and Liz Masterson

GPA: 4.235 Favorite Subject: IB Physics

Plans after Graduation: Might run in college, hoping to go to University or Chicago, was accepted into The University of Michigan’s Engineering program.

Extracurricular Activities: Track, Cross Country, Musical

Outside Interests or Hobbies: Running, Guitar, Singing

When I think of the future I’m . . . Living near or in a large city and owning a business.

How have you grown as an individual during your years at OHS? I’ve learned better time management and an able to be involved in a bunch of things.

What change in the world would you make? Every day just being positive around others makes a difference.

What advice do you have for incoming Freshman? Plan ahead on the classes you plan on taking.

My greatest achievement so far has been. . . Being able to balance being a student, athlete, and involved in music and NHS.

I look forward to contributing to my community by . . . Having a positive impact and serving the community through NHS.