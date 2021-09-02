Oxford’s Weekly COVID-19 Update

This is our 73rd week of reporting local COVID numbers. Our area saw an increase in recent and total cases and one additional COVID-related death.

According to numbers provided by the county, last week we reported there were a total of 2,843 cases from Leonard, west to Oxford. This week, 2,886. Recent cases, which “… are the positive confirmed cases within the last 30 days,” increased from 96 to 129. The population for our area is 30,892.

The 48367 ZIP saw an increase in total cases from last week to this — 379 cases to 383; recent cases increased from seven to 11. The 48370 zip total cases increased from 152 last week, to 155 this week; new cases increased from eight to 10. The 48371 ZIP recent cases are up from 81 to 108. Total cases went up from 2,312 last week to 2,348 this week. COVID deaths for the total area increased by one to 36.

COVID-19 numbers are provided by the Oakland County COVID-19 by Zip Code website. Here are the numbers for this week. We tabulated these on Sunday, August 29.

48367 — 11 new case in the last 30 days; 383 total, 11 deaths.

48370 — 10 new case in the last 30 days; 155 total, two deaths.

48371 — 108 new cases in the last 30 days; 2,348 total, 23 deaths.