Paddle boarding for survivors

Oxford Days are Monday and Wednesday

By Don Rush

Since the Nov. 30 shooting at Oxford High School local businesses have done what they could to help students and staff – and the community – heal. Some have made donations, others have donated time or merchandise. Nearly eight months after the shooting, Jack Beall and his Game On Paddleboarding are also giving what they can – free paddleboarding.

“We are offering Oxford Days on Mondays and Wednesdays from 12-4 for all students and staff (and their families) who endured the tragedy of Nov. 30 as a way of offering therapy, healing, calmness, de-stressing in their lives,” Beall said.

Beall is no stranger to the community. He has lived in Oxford for about 17 years and has about coached 11 years, including being the Head Middle School Wrestling Coach for 10 years and I coached Oxford Jr. Wrestling and was the Head Coach of the Oxford Middle School football team for three years. His business is located at the Oxford Township park, Stony Lake. The Oxford Days program is is for Oxford Community School and staff, including paraprofessionals, support staff, secretaries, and custodians.

“As residents and people tied directly to the tragedy, we know that it has been hard to recover,” Beall said. “Paddleboarding and kayaking might offer some solace and peace for some of our folks who need it right now. It can offer both exercise and solitude, relaxation at the same time — both of which have been hard to come since Nov. 30.”

He added that due to the need for coordination and some level of physical activity, “it’s probably best geared for ages 12 and up, but we do offer kid kayaks.”

For more information visit their website, GameOnPaddleboarding.com