Paddling for scholarships

Oxford High School alumni and former students of retired music teacher Lew Wilson hit the mighty Pine River this past month for a 39th Canoe Reunion.

“No. 39 was a big success,” Wilson, 80, said. “We gave away several Oxford Strong paddles. And another Oxford Strong paddle went for $1,000 for the Lewis Wilson Music Scholarship at OHS.

The first Lewis Wilson Music Scholarship was presented in 2016 and has been awarded for seven years. It was established by alumni Amy Swanson (Class of 1985) with help from Lora Baker (Class of 1977), Jenni Herzog (Class of 1996) and Debbie Hickmott (Class of 1979). Applications for the scholarships are available in the counseling office and are for those majoring or minoring in Music at the college level. Auditions are held in front of the OHS Music Staff and the alumni listed above.

“It is a zoom meeting that I am able to hear and participate in the selection process,” Wilson said.

There is a site at www.wilsonmusicfund.org for information.

“We had 22 canoes and one kayak and with those 45 people, 10 additional members helping with trophies, camping and food. It started with OHS alumni and grew with sons and daughters and friends,” Wilson said. “This year members came from Philadelphia, Illinois, Tennessee, Florida and Texas. And of course Michigan.”