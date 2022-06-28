Pamela Bovee, 76

Pamela Jean “Pam” Martin Bovee, 76, of Taylor, sadly passed away on May 31, 2022.

Pam was born on February 7, 1946. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1964.

After high school she married James Peter Bovee and went on to have three sons, James P. Bovee III, David J. Bovee and Kevin P. Bovee.

When Pam had her first son James, she decided to dedicate her life to being a wonderful and loving mother.

Pam was an artist and enjoyed painting and gifting her artwork to her family and friends. She loved jigsaw and crossword puzzles and when younger playing tennis and badminton. She was always ready to play games with the family. She also was an avid reader and loved spending time in her beautiful backyard.

She was a beautiful soul inside and out and we will miss her greatly, her family shared.

Pam was predeceased by her mother and father, Charles and Evelyn Rasch Martin, her oldest brother Jerry Ray Martin, her nephew Casey Charles Martin Albright and her beloved grandmother Sarah Ophelia Johnson Martin Parker who lived near and kept her and her sons closely under her wings.

She is survived by her sons: James, his daughter Raquel and great grandson Liam; David, his daughter Megan and Kevin, his wife Alissa, daughter Emma and son Landon. She is also survived by her brother, Dennis his children Jill, Kim, Max and Mimi; brother Charles, wife Karen and children John, Clay, Scott and Shauna ; sister Candace Martin and her husband Charles Albright; sister Lisa Gibisas her children Justin, Heidi, Clinton, Corey and Joshua; in addition to many nieces and nephews, cousins, other family members and friends.

There will be a memorial service and celebration of life at a future date.