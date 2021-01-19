Pamela Jessee, 77

Pamela Ann Jessee of Lake Orion passed away on January 13, 2021. She was 77.

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents Otis and Katherine Broome. She was an amazing mother to her children Candi (Steve) Pavliscak, Angie (JT) Gaietto and James (Michele) Jessee; loving grandmother of Megan, Justin, Laura and Joseph; beloved sister of Terry (Cindy) Broome and Phillip (Pat) Broome; and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Pamela was also a caring friend to many, especially her “Girlfriends of 62” that held a special place in her heart.

All who knew her can attest to her loving heart and kind demeanor. She will be dearly missed. A Celebration of Pam’s Life will be held at a later date this summer. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.