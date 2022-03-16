Parents concerned for teachers

By Don Rush

Members of the community and the Oxford Community School Board spent four hours together Monday night for a special board meeting. The meeting included a two-hour closed meeting discussion of the board.

Of note from the meeting came from the Unscheduled Audience Participation agenda item at the meeting’s end. For about an hour, mostly parents approached the board to discuss their concerns — in particular of the wellbeing of not only students, but also teachers.

“Our teachers are stressed,” one parent said, “and, I’m afraid there could be a mass exodus of teachers.”

Another said, “I want to know what you are doing for them (the teachers). A number of them came here on a Friday night to talk to you. I don’t want them to leave . . . we need to provide for their mental health. We need a road map.”

Still another parent said, “Students, parents and teachers are looking for a conversation with administration . . . we are critically short-staffed. . . . our teachers are not okay, it seems some are struggling more than the students.”

Some parents asked about school policies that “tie the hands” of school staff from dealing with disruptive students.

Steve St. Juliana, father of Hana, one of the students who died from the OHS mass shooting on Nov. 30, questioned the district’s decision to not have photos of the four victims as part of a memorial. He acknowledged the district is trying to minimize triggers for students.

“I understand the photos are a potential trigger. But, that’s just one person’s opinion . . . I’ve talked to other professionals who have other opinions. Photos can be a symbol of acknowledgement, togetherness, and empathy.”

He suggested the district poll the entire high school student body and staf, to see what they think about having the photos. He also asked the board why they are waiting to start a third party investigation.

At the end of the meeting, school board member Dan D’Alessandro addressed the audience.

“Earlier we went into a two hour conversation and discussed some of the things brought up . . . (in regards to teacher contract negotiations) we need to make everybody feels valued. To the other point . . . I was up here pushing for faster, faster, faster to get this third party investigation happening. I still think it’s very important, but there are a lot of nuances to it. Nuances that quite frankly, could bankrupt this district and I don’t know if I am willing to go that far yet, to push for speed over the fiduciary responsibility we all hold to this community.

“This district is the largest employer in the community. We have to do it right. We are the custodians of the district and that starts with looking out for the staff and students, first and foremost. Parents trust us with the education and well being of their children. We do not take this lightly.”

He went on, “Students and staff come to us to seek answers to their questions about their safety and well being. It’s incumbent upon the board to make sure those answers happen. We need to act in a manner that represents the gold standard we want.

“Moving forward, we need to act cautiously, but have to hear what our community is saying. And, we have to do everything we can do to start to heal this community.”

* * *

Earlier in the meeting, the board watched Ken Weaver accept the district’s contract to be the next superintendent. The contract was from March 15, 2022 through 2025.

* * *

Jill Lemond, Assistant Superintendent of Student Services made a presentation at the district’s Feb. 23 safety meeting. She discussed the district’s continued use of such things as clear backpacks, student ID checks, private and public security presence, therapy dogs and what the district is looking into for the future.