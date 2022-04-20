Parents press conference

They want answers, action

By Don Rush

Since the Nov. 30 mass shooting in Oxford High School, a group of Oxford parents have attended every school board meeting asking questions and seeking answers. Not satified with what they have heard from school board members the retained a public relations firm and held a press conference last Thursday.

Harbor Strategic Public Affairs firm out of Lansing invited print and broadcast media from around the state to the American Legion Post #108 to hear four speakers, three parents and one student from the #Oxford4Change group, layout their platform.

Speaking at the conference were Lori Bourgeau, Mike Aldred, Jeff Jones and his son Griffen, a junior at OHS.

“Our schools need to do more to protect students and staff,” Bourgeau said, opening up the conference.

She said her group has asked in person and in a Feb. 8 letter to the school board what the district’s plans are for improved security and where the district is at for an independent, third party investigation into the shooting and possible policy failures.

“We are not saying everything is bad,” she said. “But, students do not feel safe . . . we have lost our trust since November and we haven’t got it back . . . we have asked the board to let us help.

Parents Jeff Jones Aldred echoed Bourgeau’s sentiments adding the district needs more transparent reporting of incidents and communications with students, staff and parents.

“Communication is lacking they need to improve their open dialogue,” Jeff Jones said. “Ask the students, include them in discussions. They are amazing and rescilient.”

The group wants the district to immediately hire an independent third party to investigate the shooting and what lead up to it. They want the district to review its current safety plan, with parent and student input and they want the district to update and impliment their new safety plan prior to the 2022-2023 school year.

“We want Oxford to be the catalyst for change for all school disctircts not only in Michigan, but the country,” Eldred said.

OHS junior Griffen Jones told the room full of reporters, sound technicians and camera operators, “I shouldn’t have to miss school to feel safe. I want to feel safe in my own school again.”