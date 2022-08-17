Parents speak out at school board meeting

By Don Rush

Last Tuesday’s Oxford Community School board meeting saw parents fill Oxford High School’s Performing Arts Center. They showed up for a chance to speak and share their frustrations with the board since the Nov. 30 shooting at OHS, and in particular to respond to a mass email school board Tom Donnelly had sent out the day before.

Donnelly’s email was in response to attorney Ven Johnson releasing information regarding the actions of one of the school’s security staff during the shooting. According to the attorney, the security guard told investigators she thought the shooting was a drill and when she walked past Tate Myre after he had been shot, she thought he had makeup on for that drill.

Donnelly has said he has not seen the video.

Johnson said the video showed the guard opening a bathroom door while holding her gun after passing Myre. Students Justin Shilling, Keegan Gregory and accused shooter Ethan Crumbley were inside that bathroom. The attorney said the video shows the guard opening and closing the door with her gun in hand. After she walked away Justin Shilling was shot. He died a day later.

Donnelly’s email was about two, typed pages. In part he wrote, and what stirred the passions of the attending parents, “While attorneys may make statements to the media, we must remember that they may be providing partial information about an incident that exists within a much larger and more complex context. On that day, we believe our students and staff acted swiftly and heroically with tremendous courage. Staff members rendered aid to wounded students. Their actions and training on our district’s emergency planning and protocols clearly prevented more injuries and deaths. That’s why isolating a single moment in a video — out of context — does a disservice to our staff members, students and the entire community . . . These attempts to sway public opinion with speculation before the investigations are complete are counterproductive and designed to divide us. However, we will not let that happen, nor will we allow these actions to distract us from our mission of promoting healing and providing a world-class education to our children.”

Before parents spoke, school board member Dan D’Alessandro addressed the board and community, “In the immediate days after November 30th, my fellow board members and I were unable to speak factually about the events Looking back, that led to confusion within the district, and the community. I am truly sorry . . . when my life’s final chapter is written I will regard this as my life’s greatest regret.”

For about an hour at the end of the meeting parents and students spoke to the board.

“My son hasn’t been in school since last year. This will be his first year in high school,” one parent said. “And, I am terrified. I don’t trust any of you.”

Another told the board, “Our pain comes from your lies.”

Said another, “For nine months we looked to the school board to be the role model. You told us to trust you. You continue to divide this community . . . you should resign immediately.”

Two of the last parents to address the board were Craig Shilling and Buck Myre. Both fathers lost sons to the Nov. 30 shooting – Justin Shilling and Tate Myre. Mr. Shilling spoke first.

“My son was murdered in this school,” he started with measured voice. “I want to address (Donnelly’s) email. I was taken back by it. I have patiently waiting for eight months, trying to keep an open mind and my head clear of speculation and rumors. Things are now starting to come out.” He then explained how his team of attorneys came to him with the video footage from the security staff. “I have seen the video. I had to suck it up and see it for myself,” he said. “I don’t want to blast anybody. I don’t feel what was said (by Attorney Johnson) was misinformation.”

Buck Myre was a little more defiant when he stood to speak. “Eight and half months later and not one answer as to what happened that day. No investigation. No police report. There’s no excuse for that. You’re hiding behind governmental immunity all day long,” he said, then telling about what his family has done since the loss of their son Tate. “In just four months our family has started a foundation, 42 Strong. . . . 240 kids, big business. What have you guys done? Zero. My boys coach in this community. My family continually gives back to this community every day . . . the only thing I am gonna say about your email, Tom, is, you’re saying that we are dividing the community. What are we doing with 42 Strong? Are we dividing the community? We’re bringing the community together, Tom. I know that’s not sexy, but we’re bringing the community together.”

He asked why can’t the community or their attorneys get the police report from the board, before his final remarks.

“One last thing, Tom. Got this check in the mail from you for about 800 bucks,” he took the check and tossed it on stage before the board. “I don’t want your money. There’s blood on that.” He then walked away with loud applause from the audience.

The very last parent to speak. “In May you agreed to conduct an independent third party review. You promised the community, the victims’ family, students and staff that this review would cover all aspects of what happened leading up to and including November 30. The communication on this investigation has been slim to none . . . Why should we trust? There is no transparency. You’re not communicating . . . you’ve failed us . . . if you cannot handle the job please step down.”