Parks donation to help disabled

By Don Rush

It’s hunting season, and this year even hunters with disabilities have the opportunity to get out and enjoy nature.

Last month, Addison Township Supervisor Bruce Pearson and Rod Blaszyk of the parks committee drove down to Ypsilanti to pick up a donated hunting blind “for people with disabilities,” he said. “It allows them to get their wheelchairs in there.”

The hunting blind was installed at the township’s 82-acre Lake George Nature Park.

“It came about from the Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors group,” Pearson said. “This group provides all of these hunting blinds for the Department of Natural Resources. The UAW out of Ford Motor Company makes them and then they are donated.”

Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors’ mission, according to their website, is “to provide improved outdoor recreation opportunities for wounded veterans and individuals with health challenges; and, to coordinate a support network that facilitates their recovery through connecting with nature.”

According to Pearson, the township was able to receive grant money to obtain the park property with a stipulation that it become accessible to people with disabilities. “And, now we have fulfilled that obligation.”

People with disabilities can reserve the use of the hunting blind. “Will set it up by reservation, because it can only hold so many people,” Pearson said. “We will work with the American Legion (Walter Fraser Post 108) and find out who would like to come out and use it.”

Pearson also thanked the volunteers who helped make the project come to fruition.

For more information about Michigan Operation Freedom Outdoors go to their website, miofo.org.

Lake George Nature Park is located at 730 W. Leonard Road. More more information call the township offices at 248-628-5409.