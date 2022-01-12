Parks, Upland Hills recycles trees

By Dean Vaglia

Leader Staff Writer

Got an old Christmas tree laying around? Thinking about throwing it out? Instead of leaving it at the curb or dumping it in the yard, consider recycling the tree through one of several ways around Oxford.

Oxford Township Parks and Recreation is taking old trees for mulch at Seymour Lake Township Park throughout the month of January. Real trees can be dropped off in the tennis courts parking lot without advance warning, and park staff will pick up trees on a weekly basis.

“We mulch the trees and then use the wood chips in the parks,” Daniel Sullivan, recreation supervisor for youth and adult athletics, said.

Sullivan asks that ornaments, tinsel, lights, hooks and other decorations be removed from the tree before it is dropped off. Trees treated with fire retardant chemicals are accepted.

Another option for recycling trees is to give one to Upland Hills Farm so it can be used as goat feed.

“Pine needles provide nutrients, antioxidants, minerals and help control intestinal parasites in goats,” Kristi Brady, Upland Hills office manager, said via email. “They have a high vitamin C content as well as some varieties have high amounts of vitamin A as well.”

Donors can reach out to Upland Hills through their Facebook page or call at 248- 628-1611. While all species of pine tree are accepted, the trees must be free of decorations, junk and added chemicals.

“Fire retardant can leave a green residue on the base and needles,” Brady said. “Those with trees can always check with the location they purchased from to be safe … A thorough inspection to make sure no tinsel, hooks or ornaments are left behind is helpful. Goats like to put everything in their mouth — just like (human) babies. Those items can be dangerous to the goats.”