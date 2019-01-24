Parks/rec. survey seeks input for new senior center

Oxford Township’s parks and recreation department is asking senior citizens to share their wants, needs and suggestions regarding the new center being built to serve them.

Last week, the department mailed 3,100 surveys to Oxford households with registered voters age 60 and older. The four-page survey contains 15 questions, plus a section for comments and suggestions.

“I’m hoping to use this survey to help guide me (in terms of) what we should offer and what type of activities we should have,” said Dawn Medici, the recreation specialist who will oversee the senior center.

Currently under construction in Seymour Lake Township Park, the 3,126-square-foot facility is expected to open sometime in April.

The survey seeks to gauge the level of interest in a variety of educational topics, enrichment and cultural offerings, special or themed events, health screenings, games and health and exercise programs.

“Basically, tell us what you want and we’ll do our best to try to offer those programs,” Medici said. “Now, we might not offer them all right away. It’s going to be baby steps . . . My biggest fear is that I plan all of these programs for that facility and we only get maybe a couple of people (attending).”

Medici is also looking for seniors who are interested in turning their hobbies, talents and special knowledge into educational or recreational opportunities for others to explore and enjoy.

“We’re open to ideas,” she said. “If somebody has a skill set and wants to share that and do something with us, please let us know so that we can work together to create a program or an offering (for the public).”

The deadline to return the surveys is Friday, Feb. 1. They can be dropped off at the parks and rec. administrative office in Seymour Lake Park or mailed to Oxford Township Parks and Recreation, 2795 Seymour Lake Rd., Oxford, MI 48371.

Copies of the survey are available at the office.

Medici is hoping at least 50 percent of the surveys will be returned, but she realizes “that’s very high.”

“I’m thinking we’re probably going to get close to maybe 15 to 20 percent,” she said. “I’ve received one back already.”