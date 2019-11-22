Pastor Wesley Norman Peterson, 90

Pastor Wesley Norman Peterson, age 90, died peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019, at his son’s home in Glenside, PA.

He was born in Worcester, MA, on July 5, 1929, to Esther and Elmer Peterson.

He attended Bethel College in St. Paul, MN. After marriage to Shirley Reid, they relocated to Michigan in 1956 and raised 4 children.

His career began in the insurance industry from which he retired in 1983 to begin full-time ministry. He was the founder of Christ the King Church in Oxford, now Lakepoint Community Church.

Wesley was a loving, committed Christian and devoted family man. He is fondly remembered for his genuine kindness, compassion, humility and service to others. His faith was an inspiration and many considered him dearest friend and mentor.

Wesley was also known for his love of all sports, both participating and spectating. He is remembered for his warm humor and love of nature and hiking.

He is survived by his 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. He will be sorely missed by family and loved eternally.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother and sister and many dear friends.

A Celebration of Life Service is Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at LakePoint Community Church.

Flowers are welcome or a contribution to the “King’s Garden” ministry at LakePoint Community Church appreciated.

1550 W. Drahner Rd., Oxford, MI 48371.