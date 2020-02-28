Patricia Heichel, 86

Patricia Heichel passed away peacefully at Providence Ascension Hospital in Rochester Michigan February 26, 2020 under Hospice care.

She is survived by her loving husband Blaine Heichel Jr of 34 years , and daughter Cathy Ward (Stephen) from San Jacinto, California.

She was born in Detroit , on April 3, 1933.

She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Myrtle Tucker and four brothers and three sisters. Pat was a long time resident of Oxford and she retired from the local IGA store as a cashier. She loved fishing and casinos.

There are no services planned, but any donations would be appreciated and can be sent to Season’s Hospice Foundation 27355 John R. Madison Heights Mi 48071.