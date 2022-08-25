Patrick Downing, 59

Former Oxford resident Patrick Mapley Downing of Rogers City passed away unexpectedly at home on July 23, 2022. He was 59.

He was born April 23, 1963 in Pontiac to James and Constance (Mapley) Downing.

Pat graduated from Oxford High School in 1981. On November 18, 2018 he married the love of his life, Stephanie Bunyan. He enjoyed deer hunting, camping and family time. He had a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Stephanie; three daughters, Star (Jon) Donbrosky, Makayla Burns and Makenzie Burns; two grandsons Asher Donbrosky and Pollux Donbrosky; three siblings, Jane (David) Berry, John Downing and James (Sharon) Downing; two special nieces, Amy (Scott) Stewart and Melissa (Louis) DeVito; mother-in-law, Joni Janisch; father-in-law, John (Debra) Pagel; sister-in-law, Marlo (Craig) Johnson; brother-in-law, Brant Freeman; 15 nieces and nephews; and seven

great nieces and nephews.

Pat was preceded in death by parents, James and Constance; a sister, Catherine Freeman; and a sister-in-law, Holly Clark.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.