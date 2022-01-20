Patrick Malloy, 49

Patrick Malloy, age 49, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2022, in Oxford. He was born in Pontiac on March 17, 1972.

He was the beloved son of the late Hugh Malloy, his mother Margaret (Marge). He is survived by his sister, Jackie (Rod) Kunz, brothers Kirk and Hugh, Jr. He leaves behind his girlfriend Alyssa Gonzalez and her daughter Viviana whom he loved and cared for. He is also survived by longtime family friend Jake Kelley and good friends Tom Pollack and Sue Walker.

Pat loved music, playing his guitar and getting together with friends to sing and have jam sessions with their music. He also enjoyed biking and the outdoors.

A casual memorial service is planned for a future date. In Pat’s memory, the family asks you to do a random act of kindness for someone.