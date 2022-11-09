Paying respect

On a sunny and warm Sunday, scouts from Pack 108 gathered at Ridgelawn Cemetery in Oxford Village. They were there with rakes, leaf blowers, brooms and American flags. They were there to find grave markers of those who had served in the United States Armed Services, clean them and place flags. According to cemetery owner/caretaker Chris Acheson, there are over 200 veterans buried in the cemetery. Below are father Ken Oberle and Stella Oberle, 9; and Joey, 10, and Will, 8 Castonia. Photos by D. Rush