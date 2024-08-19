PBR veteran suicide awareness walk returns Sept. 21

Call or text 988 for suicide and crisis lifeline

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

OAKLAND COUNTY — Project Brotherhood Resolve’s (PBR) ninth annual veteran suicide awareness walk will take place Sept. 21, at Orion Veterans Memorial with late, onsite registration beginning at 6 a.m.

After opening ceremonies at 7:30 a.m., the nonprofit’s walk to Lapeer VFW Post 4139, 128 Daley Rd., will begin.

The walk will last up to around 23 miles, with the first 22 miles recognizing the 22 veterans that commit suicide daily and the final mile recognizing staying alive, according to PBR’s Facebook page.

Walkers are encouraged to complete distances what they can and not “over do it.” Chase vehicles will follow the route to offer rides to walkers who decide not to complete the walk. Water stations will also be available around every two miles, according to the event’s registration website.

PBR’s Joe Gemayel said transit will be available to take walkers from Lapeer VFW post 4139 to Orion Veterans Memorial at 6 a.m. Lapeer County EMS will also be available if needed, according to Gemayel.

Prizes will also be offered to winners of the walk’s local gym and youth challenges, with the first individual finishers in each category receiving a $100 gift card. The top teams of at least five in each category will receive a trophy with the group’s finishing information, according to the website.

The winning team will be chosen based on the highest average number of miles completed by each team member, according to Gemayel.

Those interested in participating, but have scheduling conflicts are encouraged to join PBR’s virtual ruck. This ruck, or walk, may be completed at any point from Sept. 16-21, and can be done in a group or individually.

To register, visit www.classy.org/event/pbr-walk-for-the-22-virtual-walk-2024/e538318. Registration is $30.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/ProjectBrotherhoodResolve/.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs immediate help call or text 988 to connect with the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline. The Lifeline provides 24-hour, confidential support to anyone in suicidal crisis or emotional distress.