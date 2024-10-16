PEAS holds its fall festival fundraiser on Sunday, Oct. 13

Napping on the job — PEAS (Pan Equus Animal Sanctuary) held its fall festival fundraiser on Sunday, giving guests the opportunity to feed and pet the farm’s animals. Although, the festival seemed to take its toll on at least one PEAS volunteer, who found a comfortable spot napping on Pearl the Pig. Pearl lives up to her nickname of ‘Princess’ at the farm and demands attention from volunteers. PEAS is a nonprofit farm that provides homes for rescued and abandoned animals.

Photo by C.J. Carnacchio/Oxford Twp.