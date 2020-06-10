Peeking In The Past

10 years ago

June 9, 2010

Oxford Middle School seventh-graders Dustin Warner and Michael Nicgorski saved classmate David Martin, who was choking during lunch last week.

* * *

Oxford Wildcats Athletic Boosters hosted its annual Senior Athletes Awards ceremony Tuesday evening at the high school Performing Arts Center. A total of 96 senior athletes – 60 gentlemen and 36 ladies – were recognized for all the hard work and long hours they put into their high school sports careers. Over the last four years, the Class of2010’s athletes earned a grand total of 387 varsity letters.

* * *

Corey Young was OHS Class of 2010 co-valedictorian. Ironically, his mother, Beverly (Curtis) Young, OHS Class of 1974 co-valedictorian.

25 years ago

June 7, 1995

With Oxford schools facing funding, curriculum and facility questions, one of two men will step into the fray following Monday’s upcoming school board election. Ron Mutch and Robert Winkle man are vying to replace Dr. Bill Eschenburg,who decided not to seek reelection this year. It’s the only spot available in this year’s election.

* * *

Retired naval commander Curtis Cullen, uses his hobby to spread joy to children. He melts lead and molds them into toy unicorns and soldiers.

50 years ago

June 11, 1970

For the third year in a row, voters in the Oxford Area Community School District have rejected an additional millage request in the annual school election.

* * *

For 148 graduating seniors tonight (June 11) will end their education in Oxford Area Community Schools.