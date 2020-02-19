Peeking in the Past

10 Years Ago

Feb 24, 2010

Exuberant members of nine communities, including Oxford, gathered Feb. 18 at the Crofoot Ballroom in downtown Pontiac to celebrate Main Street accreditation by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

A jury in Oakland County Circuit Court convicted Keyon Timmons for shooting a five-year-old girl in the face. Fortunately, the girl survived. Timmons was previously convicted of second-degree murder in 1995.

Oxford wrestlers won the regional tournament in Davison last week.

The St. Benedict Monastery in Addison Township is being sued by a woman who alleges she was repeatedly sexually assaulted over a four-year period.

25 Years Ago

Feb 22, 1995

Scott Ervin was crowned Winterfest King and Jennifer Risinger was named Queen at halftime of Friday’s boys basketball game against Lapeer West.

Four alleged teen gang members, reportedly trying to help an Oxford girl run away, showed up in town Monday night driving a stolen car. The events that followed had police from four agencies tracking after the youths. The boys were arrested by Oxford police.

In what all sides are calling a “tremendous example of cooperation,” the Oxford Area Community School District and its educational union, the Oxford Education Association, ratified a new three-year contract last week, narrowly missing a strike deadline.

50 Years Ago

Feb 19, 1970

Saturday afternoon the Neil Churchill house on Pleasant Street was damaged by fire, smoke and water. Churchill said it was caused by an electric blanket. Their daughter, Debbie, 15, was home with her twin, 4-year-old brothers. She remained cool, getting the boys out of the house, then calling the fire department.

Pontiac Street will not be blacktopped, or prepared for it, this year as previously announced by the Township Board.

John B. Watkins, Vice President of the Detroit Bank and Trust Company, will address a joint meeting of the Oxford Lions and their guests, the Oxford Rotarians, at a dinner meeting on Feb. 19. Mr. Watkins is a well known economist and an excellent speaker.