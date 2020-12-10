Peter James “Jim” Kalohn Jr., 67

On Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11:07 p.m., Peter James “Jim” Kalohn Jr. of Oxford passed away at the age of 67. Jim was born on April 4, 1953 in Pontiac, to Edith and Peter Kalohn, Sr.

Friends and family may fondly recall Jim in his white apron, cooking alongside his father Pete and brother Hans at Pete’s Roadhaus, where he worked for nearly 25 years. Jim was an avid golfer, and spent numerous hours at Oxford Hills playing in leagues, cooking for banquets, and hitting shag balls on the 12th hole. Jim loved visiting casinos with his family and friends, even jokingly suggesting that his nieces attend colleges near casinos, saying he would visit them more often if they did.

Jim joins his loving wife of 40 years, Vickie Kalohn, and father, Peter Kalohn, Sr., in death; he is survived by his mother Edith Kalohn; his son Timothy Kalohn (Jordan Quick); siblings Diane (the late Avery) Sterling, Hans (Mary) Kalohn, Theresa Kalohn and Mary Beth (Jeremy) Anker; as well as four nieces, Emily Kalohn, Samantha, Allison and Charlotte Anker.

A Mass honoring both Jim and his father Pete will be on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 1 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lake Orion. The family will welcome friends from 12:30 until Mass begins. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance in Jim’s name. Masks are required.