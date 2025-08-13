Peter Joseph Duran, 63

Peter Joseph Duran Jr., age 63, of Oxford, Michigan passed away on Saturday, July 5, 2025. In accordance with his wishes, cremation will take place. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family on Peter’s tribute wall at detroitcremationsociety.com. Peter was born on May 9, 1962, in Tucumcari, New Mexico, the son of Mr. and Mrs. Peter and Corrine (Parras) Duran, and brother to Elizabeth Duran, and David Duran. He was also the father of three sons, Peter, Andrew, and Sebastian, and grandfather of Aurelio and Florence. Left to cherish his memory are numerous relatives and friends from all over the world. Peter was preceded in death by his mother, Corrine Duran (Casa Mira Parras). May his memory live on in our hearts and minds, and may his spirit rest in peace