Peter Olinicenco, aka “Mr. Oxford” died peacefully in his sleep July 18, 2025. He was born on February 22, 1946 in Austria, and came to the United States through Ellis Island with his parents and his sister when he was five years old. Oxford was his home for most of his life. He began working at Sea Ray Boats in 1967 and retired at the age of 45. His life was filled with adventures, traveling miles on his bike or by plane, boat or car to Alaska, Australia, Hawaii, and many, many casinos. He’ll be reunited with his mom Louisa, his dad Dimitri, his sister Maria, and his brother-in-law Dick. He is survived by his brother Chris, sister Kelly, three nieces, and three great nephews. Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors, 39 W. Burdick, Oxford, on Wednesday, July 23, 2025 at 11 a.m. with visitation starting at the funeral home at 10 a.m. Interment is at Ridgelawn Cemetery. Visitation will also take place on Tuesday, July 22, 2025 from 3-7 p.m. Memorials may be made to McLaren Hospice or the Oxford Boosters. Special thanks to the staff at the Willows Senior Living for their care and kindness.