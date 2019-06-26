Phillip Dennis Gaddis, of Marquette, passed away Saturday morning, June 22, 2019, at home, in the loving, comforting care of his family and UP Home Health and Hospice. He was 75.

Born August 1, 1943, in Pontiac, Michigan, a son of Glenn and Ann (Faulkner) Gaddis, Phillip was raised in Oxford, Michigan, and graduated from high school there in 1962. For many years, Phillip was employed with the Bentonville, Arkansas, schools as a custodian, retiring in 2006. He and wife, Glenda, later relocated to Marquette to be nearer family. Phillip enjoyed going to the beach, swimming, and was a sports fanatic who knew and could quote facts and stats.

Phillip is survived by his wife of 39 years, Glenda (Harding) Gaddis of Marquette; his children, Lisa Gaddis of Clarkston and Tim (Lisa) Gaddis of Pontiac; step-children, Christopher (Melissa) Clark of Marquette and Bryan Clark of Flint; 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Robert (Jean) Gaddis of Clarkston, and David and Charles Gaddis of Florida; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Patty Self in 1997; a grandson, Matthew Self; and a brother, Richard Gaddis.

Honoring Phillip’s request, private family services will be held.

