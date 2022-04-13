Play ball! (almost)

While members of the Detroit Tigers returned to the diamond this past weekend to play, members of the Oxford Recreational Baseball Association spent Saturday morning getting the ball parks at Scripter Park ready for play. Above, Jackson Davis, 5, scoops up and gets rid of weeds. The Oxford Recreational Baseball Association’s annual Clean Up Day was this past Saturday. About 50 volunteers (parents, coaches and players) cared for the infields, outfields and dugouts for the two ball diamonds at Scripter Park. Practices start next week and games start Mothers Day weekend. The league has 400 kids on 37 teams. Photos by D. Rush