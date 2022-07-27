Please play our fight song each day

As we draw closer to the beginning of the school year, I want to take this opportunity and make a

request of the Oxford High School administration. I believe I may be able to garner public support,

through the publishing of this request, via the Leader.

I speak for myself, but hope to also be a voice for students. Please allow for the bringing back of the

Oxford High School fight song at 2:58 P.M. each day, as the signal that the high school day has ended.

This time honored tradition for students begins the first day of Middle School and continues until their

last day of High School.

This ended on November 30, 2021. This tradition was not brought back, when students returned. Our

beloved fight song played no more. “Trigger” and “Upsetting” were some of the words thought of as to

the reason.

Looking back on the days which followed that fateful day, our little community felt support and love from around the nation. Most memorable for me, perhaps for many, were the more than eighty high school bands that “stood with Oxford” by performing the Oxford High School fight song!

These students have had so much taken from them, at an unfathomable cost but they are resilient, they

are Wildcats. Every piece of normalcy returned to our students is a step closer to them finding

grace. This fight song, written in 1944 by a Wildcat, for Wildcats, is a tune that each of them (myself

included) can sing in our sleep. It’s played every end of school day. Please on behalf of myself and every past, present and future Wildcat; bring back our fight song.

Once a Wildcat, Always a Wildcat!

Go Big O!

Angela Reed