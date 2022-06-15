Pot, roads, Davis and more

The Oxford Township Board of Trustees met on June 8 for just under an hours. Here’s some of what they did.

Approved 2nd reading

With only Treasurer Joe Ferrari voting ‘no,’ the board approved the second reading of amendments to Zoning Ordiance 67A.028 in regards to medical marijuana. The amendments are in regards to cultivation buildings, provisioning centers and secure transportation.

Tri-party roads

The board voted to enter into an agreement with Oakland County and the Road Commison of Oakland County for working on public gravel roads in the township for at total cost of $209,413. Each party is to pay a third of the cost – Oxford’s share of the cost is $69,804. According to the information packet provided, in 2022 the county will gravel portions of Sanders and W. Drahner Road.

Contract approved

The board approved a new contract with Oxford Fire Fighters union – the IAFF Union Local 4763.

Cleaning ok’d

The Red Barn Watertowner will soon be looking a little better. The board approved spending $6,250 for the Oakland County Water Resource Commission to clean the tower’s exterior.

Resignation accepted

The board accepted Oxford Village resident Ashley Ross’ resignation from the township planning commission. Township supervisor Jack Curtis will investigate and bring a candidate to fill the postion at the next meeting.

Single hauler discussed

The board approved spending up to $6,000 to start moving to a single trash haulter for township residents. The board also asked the Ordiance Review Comittee to provide a draft of language to be included in Ordinance 67A referencing a “Single Waste Hauler.”

Ron ‘resolved’

The board resolved lots of wonderful words in a resolution honoring 27-year Oxford Townsihp Parks and Recreation Director Ron Davis. The resultion outlined Davis’ tenure as director and all the improvements and growth the parks experienced since Davis joined the parks team. Board members called Davis a bold leader, kind and compassionate, a visionary and a person with a “can-do” attitude. Davis accepted the resolution and said Oxford would always be in his heart, even when he and his wife Michelle “move up north.” Davis’ last day is July 1.

