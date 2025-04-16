Prescription drug take back day April 26

The North Oakland Community Coalition will be participating in the upcoming Drug Enforcement Agency National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on April 26.

The NOCC will be at both the Oxford Village Police Department, 22 W. Burdick St., and Oakland County Sheriff’s Office Orion Township Substation, 2323 Joslyn Rd., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help community members dispose of any old or unwanted medication.

“We can only accept pills at the bins, so unfortunately no liquids/needles/inhalers, and all pills must be removed from their packaging and put into plastic sandwich bags,” said Sam Anker, communications coordinator for the NOCC.

Take Back Day is a national effort by the DEA to encourage all Americans to safely and properly dispose of all unused and expired medication and aims to educate the general public about the potential for abuse of medications. Online: www.dea.gov/takebackday.

In Michigan, 272 law enforcement agencies participated in Take Back Day, collecting 21,328 pounds of medication, according to the Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy. – J.N.