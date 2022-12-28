Present time in Leonard!

On the last week of school bags of presents were delivered to all the classrooms at Leonard Elementary School, and not only the kids loved them. Here kindergarten teacher Beth Lane shows her excitement for her classroom’s new, indoor recess toys. All the classrooms received similar presents. According to Leonard Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), these gifts would not have been possible without the hard-working volunteers and generous Leonard families “who participate in all the PTO fundraising events and activities.” Photo courtesy of Leonard PTO.