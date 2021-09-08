President Biden blames everyone but himself

Dear Editor,

Twelve Marines and a Navy Corpsman died at the Kabul Airport because our nation’s top leadership – from the president to his entire top leadership team – failed them.

“The buck stops with me,” President Joe Biden read from a teleprompter at his recent press conference.

Then he blamed everyone else for his blunders.

He blamed (former President Donald J.) Trump for making a deal with the Taliban that resulted in NO CASUALTIES for 18 months. Biden didn’t explain why he decided not to overturn what he claimed was a bad deal while overturning many of his predecessor’s other initiatives.

Biden blamed his generals for recommending that the Bagram Air Base be abandoned. If true then the generals responsible should be fired.

Biden even blamed U.S. citizens stranded in Afghanistan for not wanting to leave. He said, “It might be safer for them to stay rather than risk being killed trying to get to the airport.”

He blamed ISIS for killing the 12 Marines and the Navy Corpsman even though he had claimed several weeks earlier that ISIS no longer existed in Afghanistan.

More than 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment is now in the Taliban’s possession.

This includes over 75,000 vehicles, over 200 airplanes including Black Hawk helicopters, over 600,000 small arms weapons, body armor, night glasses and even biometric devices with the fingerprints, eye scans and resumes about the Afghan people who helped us.

The evacuation has ended with 200 to 300 Americans still remaining in Afghanistan.

Biden claimed the U.S. would not leave until all Americans were safely removed. How can you trust and believe anything his man says?

Ultimately, voters are to blame for electing Biden.

America deserves better.

Two recent polls show that over 10 percent of democrats who voted for Biden are sorry they voted for him.

Ernest W. Baker,

WW II Veteran