Thanks for publishing my Dad’s obituary in the Oxford Leader. My Dad did not want a sad farewell, but would have appreciated giving former Leader publisher Jim Sherman, Sr. $100 to get his picture in his newspapers one more time. Here is a classic photo from a charity golf outing that hung in my Dad’s office for many years. From left to right, Luther Bradley of the Detroit Lions, my Dad standing over Jim Sherman, and Jerry Olrich who owned Oxford Lumber. I know there was plenty of stories, drinks, and tomfoolery…but probably a lot of money raised for a great charity in this photo. Pretty telling of my Dad’s life. Thanks, Jim Downey (Editor’s Note: James L. Downey passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2023. His obituary is on this website.)