Primary election over – local props pass

The August 2 Primary Election is over and the results are in. In Oxford, 6,428 people cast their ballots out of the 21,514 registered voters (29.8 percent). In Addison Township the percentage was up slightly with 36.2 percent (4,663) of the 12,851 registered voters casting ballots.

The proposal to renew the North Oakland Transportation Authority’s millage passed in Addison, Oxford and Orion townships. In Addison, 1,315 people voted for the renewal, 579 voted against. In Oxford, 3,603 people voted for the renewal, 1,574 voted against. Orion passed the proposal 5,838 in favor, 2,635 against.

Addison voters also approved millage questions for the fire department and for police operations – proposals 1 and 2, respectively. Proposal 1, for advanced life support and ambulance service in the township passed 1,418 for, 518 against. Proposal 2, for police, passed 1,329 to 600 against. Voters were also asked to vote for one of three candidates to run for township trustee, with a term to expire on Nov. 20, 2024. Three Republicans who ran were Mary Frost (723 votes), Ron Renaud (252 votes) and Ken Matheis (171 votes). There were two “unassigned” write-in votes. There were no Democrat candidates.

Oxford voters also were asked to vote for a township trustee. Only one candidate ran, Republican Catherine Colvin. She received 2,705 votes.