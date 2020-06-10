Public Notice: Addison Township

ADDISON TOWNSHIP

PLANNING COMMISSION

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Pursuant to the provisions of Public Act 110 of 2006 a public hearing will be held at a special meeting on June 30, 2020 at 6 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible, at the Addison Township Office Complex, 1440 Rochester Road, Leonard, MI 48367. The purpose of the hearing is to receive public comment on the matter as described below. A copy of the application may be purchased or examined at the Township Clerk’s office(currently by appointment)at the address above during regular business hours or contact by email pbennett@addisontwp.org

The Addison Township Public Library has made application for a special use permit to construct a library north of Rochester Road, East of Milmine Road and West of Cantley St. on 3.8 acres (Parcel ID # 05-27-256-009 & 05-27-254-007)

Written comments may be submitted to the address above to the attention of the Planning Commission Chairman to be received no later than the close of business the date of the public hearing. You may mail to the address above – attention “Planning Commission” c/o Clerk Pauline Bennett, e-mail to pbennett@addisontwp.org or hand deliver to the Clerk at the above address or present comments at the public hearing. Addison Township observes the County and State EO orders for social distancing and face masks in a public building. The Township will provide necessary reasonable auxiliary aids to individuals with disabilities at the public hearing. Those requiring such aids or services should contact the Clerk allowing sufficient time to accommodate the request at 248-628-3317 ext. 216.

Pauline Bennett,

Addison Township Clerk

248.628.3317 ext 216

