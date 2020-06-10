Public Notice: Addison Township

Township of Addison

Board Meeting Synopsis

The Addison Township Board; its elected members Supervisor Pearson, Clerk Bennett, Treasurer Fisher, Trustee King, Trustee Newby, Trustee Gierak and Trustee Senft held a special meeting also with via Electronic remote access open to the public on June 1, 2020 at 1440 Rochester Rd., Leonard MI 48367. The following action was taken:

Approved agenda with deletion of Item #6.

Approved the consent agenda consisting of the March 16, 2020 minutes, bills paid for March, April and May 2020, Construction Board 2 yr. term appointments, Resolution authorizing the participation in the 2020 West Nile Virus Prevention program, Fire Department relief request up $1000, MTA dues/legal defense fund $5990.05 and unlimited training pass for all employees $1900, Renewal of WC policy with MML and $22,800, SEMCOG Dues for $1,247.

Approved Resolution adopting the 2020/21 Health Care Benefits.

Waived purchasing Ordinance as through the MITN and Authorized purchase of an Engine not to exceed $530,000.

Rejected all RFP’s for Cemetery Lawn Service Agreement; renewed for same rate for up to one year.

Approved Addison Township Covid-19 Plan and Policy.

If you have questions, please contact Clerk Pauline Bennett @248.628.3317 ex 216. Copies of the draft minutes are available for review or purchase at the Clerk’s office during business hours, located at 1440 Rochester Rd. Leonard, MI 48367. Approved minutes and the board packs are available for your viewing on the Township web site. www.addisontwp.org

Pauline Bennett,

Addison Township Clerk

Publish: June 10, 2020